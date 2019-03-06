15-year-old in critical condition after being shot; suspect remains unidentified

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of McWillie Drive just after 6:30 p.m.
A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital after being shot, following an altercation with another man. He was last listed in critical condition.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
The suspect, who has not been identified, left the scene in a grey or silver Infinity sedan. There is no known motive.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
