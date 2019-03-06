If we’re ever going to get flying cars, Goodyear says it’s developed the flying tire for them

(CNN) – Flying cars have long been the great unrealized promise of science fiction, from “The Jetsons” to “Star Wars” and countless other examples in between.
But now, Goodyear is claiming it’s taken a first step toward making them a reality. The company claims it’s designed a tire that could help cars fly.
The company released its concept for an airless tire, called the Goodyear Aero.
Goodyear unveiled the design, which is in the very early stages of development, at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.
The Aero tire has bladed spokes that allow the wheels to flip upward and help propel a car into the air. A concept video demonstrated how a futuristic car would drive down the road and then suddenly take off as the wheels flip up into place.
Some aviation experts were skeptical the propeller-tire hybrid could ever make it off the ground. But Goodyear's chief technology officer, Chris Helsel, said the design is mainly meant to spark discussion about future transportation.
