Hinds Community College offers career training; filling void in state’s workforce

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Hinds Community College’s partnership with local industry is filling voids in a workforce that’s in drastic need of skilled labor.
Vocational tech careers aren’t what they used to be, from drones to agri-business technology, the two-year college is preparing students to become successful employees from day one.
"I grew up on a farm, working on equipment everyday,” said Will Gunn of Pelahatchie.
He and twin brother Sam both went to Mississippi State to begin their career paths.
They found themselves at Hinds Community College’s Diesel Technology Academy, learning about jobs that are in high demand.
The two-year college offers more than 70 career technology programs.
“I tried going the university route, realized real quick that it wasn’t quite my way to go,” said Will Gunn. “So I came back and chose a technical degree in diesel technology, which is what I grew up around and what I enjoy."
Hinds Community College has grown in the last four years, from 20 percent in career and technical education, to 35 percent.
Several hundred of them have four-year degrees and more, but were unable to find work.
“Somebody’s got to program robots. Somebody needs to fly that drone,” said Hinds Community College Vice President for Career Technology Education Dr. Chad Stocks. “Somebody needs to work on this truck that may not even have a driver in it. So those are the types of things that we’re trying to fill that skills gap in there."
Most attending the two-year programs graduate with little debt and are quickly employed.
“There’s no doubt in my mind I’ll have a job,” said Sam Gunn. “I think the job percentage rate for this program is like better than 95 percent for the people that are in this program, very good job placement."
The college is also offering midnight classes in welding to accommodate workers advancing their careers.
There's so much growth that the welding technology building is expanding by 5,700 square feet.
Robotics is also taught there where students learn everything from assembly to programming and repair, careers needed to enter today’s workforce.
