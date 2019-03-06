Giant Salvinia eradication efforts in Pelahatchie Bay progressing

PELAHATCHIE, MS (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District says they’ve eradicated 90 percent of Giant Salvinia found growing in Pelahatchie Bay.
If left unchecked, it could ruin the lake.
“It will completely cover the water, and that deprives the water of oxygen. The fish suffer, the boats will get clogged,” said PRVWSD President John Sigman.
The Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, who has spread the herbicides killing the weed, say it’s almost gone at Pelahatchie Bay, but recently it’s been discovered in Pickwick, Bay Springs, Columbus, Aberdeen and Okhissa lakes, and the Pascagoula Marsh.
$100,000 has been spent to kill off the weed in Rankin County.
“We feel like it’s coming in on boats. It can live for several days on a boat hanging on the trailer in the little carpeted areas where the trailer and boat meet,” said Sigman.
Boaters we talked to say they appreciate the work being done to clean the lake.
Tommy Jackson, who boats and fishes in the area, says that “it means a lot. Right about the end of this month those white perch are going to start biting. I’ll take my boat and go up that creek up there and have good luck on the white perch.”
Giant Salvinia can double it’s size in two days and it has carpeted lakes in parts of Louisiana.
Officials hope to open the Pelahatchie Bay by April.
They will install washing stations, and require boaters to clean their boats and trailers as they come and go to prevent the spread of the invasive weed.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.