First Alert Forecast: chilly Ash Wednesday; storms loom ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a cold start to the work week, temperatures will gradually be on the increase through the remainder of the week. Highs will continue to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the weekend. Clouds and storm chances will also increase ahead of another storm system that may bring strong storms to the area by late Saturday. At this point, strong winds look to be the primary risk, though a spin-up tornado risk can’t be ruled out completely. We’ll monitor that over the next few days. We’ll remain warm into next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.