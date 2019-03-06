First Alert Forecast: chilly Ash Wednesday; storms loom ahead

WEDNESDAY: While it’ll still be chilly through the day, Wednesday starts a warming trend. After starting off in the 20s, we’ll work our way back to the upper 40s and lower 50s – still jacket-worthy in March. Prepare for another night near- or below-freezing, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
THURSDAY: Near freezing to start the day off – expect a quiet day across central Mississippi. Clouds will slowly thicken through the day as high temperatures fight their way back to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a cold start to the work week, temperatures will gradually be on the increase through the remainder of the week. Highs will continue to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the weekend. Clouds and storm chances will also increase ahead of another storm system that may bring strong storms to the area by late Saturday. At this point, strong winds look to be the primary risk, though a spin-up tornado risk can’t be ruled out completely. We’ll monitor that over the next few days. We’ll remain warm into next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
