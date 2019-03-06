Family responds to the termination of officers involved in death of mentally-ill man Mario Clark

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Jackson Police Chief James Davis have terminated three police officers, and their supervisor, based on the findings of an internal affairs investigation into the death of 31-year-old Mario Clark.
The state examiner previously found internal injuries that are consistent with strangulation and suffocation.
After finding out the officers were fired, the family’s lawyer Dennis Sweet released a statement saying, “The family is glad the officers were fired. But they want the officers indicted for murder. Hopefully, this is a step in that direction."
Clark was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia as a child. On February 14, he was having an schizophrenic episode, and his mother, Sheila Ragland, called police seeking assistance in transporting him to the hospital -- but instead, she said they beat him to death.
The family expressed their gratitude towards the city of Jackson and their relief in this trying time.
“I am happy that they have fired those officers and I am glad that God is going to bring us to the light with what went on at my house. I want them prosecuted and put in jail, because it’s a murder. It doesn’t matter if it was the police that did it. They killed somebody. God said thou shall not kill. They didn’t say the police could kill you," said Ragland.
The family says Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba reached out to them in the evening on Tuesday. The investigation revealed multiple violations of the officers’ general orders. He confirmed with the family that the three officers were indeed “fired.”
According to the findings, the officers also failed to file the necessary reports concerning the incident.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate allegations of excessive force. The termination of the officers is independent of the FBI investigation.
