Courtney Rainey, who was indicted for voter fraud, running for a Justice Court seat in Canton

Rainey was served indictments in December and in February

By Maggie Wade | March 6, 2019 at 12:01 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 12:01 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Courtney Rainey, who is charged with multiple indictments for voter fraud in Canton, is running for another office.

She has qualified and is listed as a candidate for District 2 Justice Court Judge in Canton. Her name will be included on the November 5th general election ballot.

In December, Rainey was served with seven indictments on multiple counts of voter fraud, one count of intimidating a witness and conspiracy to commit voter fraud. She was also served with voter fraud and conspiracy indictments last month.

A member of the Canton School Board, Rainey works as Canton’s Director of Human and Cultural Needs.

Courtney Rainey was indicted in December and served additional indictments in February for voter fraud. (Source: Facebook)
