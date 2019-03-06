Clark County man pleads guilty to downloading child porn; two others face same charges

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Clark County man has pleaded guilty to downloading child porn, while two other Mississippi men also face charges for the same crime.
Thirty-two-year-old Andrew Smith, who pleaded guilty to the charges, will spend ten years in prison for child exploitation for possession of child pornography, announced Attorney General Jim Hood. He will then spend ten years suspended and an additional ten years on supervised probation.
He was arrested in 2017 after an investigation found that he had downloaded numerous explicit images and videos of children.
Smith must register as a sex offender and pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victims Fund and $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund.
Two other men, one from Meridian and one from Collinsville, have been arrested for suspicious online activity related to child porn. They were investigated in two separate cases.
Thirty-year-old Robert Michael Lundstrom II and twenty-four-year-old Jacob Brent Fitzgerald were booked into the Lauderdale County Jail and their bonds were set at $5,000.
If they are convicted, both men could face up to forty years in prison and a fines up to $500,000.
These cases were investigated by the AG’s Cybercrime Unit and prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.
