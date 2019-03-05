Officers involved in death of mentally-ill man terminated

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Jackson Police Chief James Davis have terminated three police officers, and their supervisor, based on the findings of an internal affairs investigation into the death of 31-year-old Mario Clark.
The state examiner previously found internal injuries that are consistent with strangulation and suffocation.
Clark was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia as a child. On February 14, he was having an schizophrenic episode, and his mother, Sheila Ragland, called police seeking assistance in transporting him to the hospital -- but instead, she said they beat him to death.
The investigation revealed multiple violations of the officers’ general orders.
According to the findings, the officers also failed to file the necessary reports concerning the incident.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate allegations of excessive force. The termination of the officers is independent of the FBI investigation.
