No bond for suspect accused of killing two volunteer firefighters in Adams Co.

Adams County, MS (WLBT) - There are new details out of Adams County, where a domestic dispute left two firefighters dead.
Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Beach is now behind bars, being held with no bond. He’s charged in the shooting death of 34-year-old Liberty Road Assistant Fire Chief Jason Haley and 31-year-old Lake Montrose Fire Chief Troy Whittington.
Deputies say the two were protecting Beach’s wife when he opened fire.
Many in Adams County are in mourning after the two volunteer firefighters were gunned down.
“It is tragic with anybody, but especially with them," said Chief Deputy Jerry Brown. “It is sad.”
Chief Deputy Brown says Friday night, his deputies got a call around 10 p.m. from Beach’s estranged wife. She claimed her husband had put game trail cameras up at the home to spy on her.
Deputies then began searching for Beach, to question him about the cameras.
Chief Deputy Brown says Whittington and Haley also went to the home to help. They were off-duty.
“They are all friends, and she was really concerned about her estranged husband," he said. “So they said they would stay at the house with her in case he returned...and that’s exactly what happened. He did return.”
According to witnesses, they asked him to leave, and he said he was not going to leave until he talked to his estranged wife.
Somewhere along the line, that’s when the gunfire started. The suspect was shot twice, and Whittington and Haley were killed.
“One of the victims in the house had returned fire, and all three had guns. Jonathan Beach is charged with two counts of murder. Capital murder would have applied if they were in the line of duty," said the chief deputy.
Family and friends are shocked and saddened by the news. They say the men will truly be missed.
“It is sad. You had two guys who really enjoyed what they were doing, and they reached out to the community to help,” said Darryl Smith, a friend of the victims.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.