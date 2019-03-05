Mississippi homicides keeping pace with 2018’s record-breaking numbers

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There were eight homicides in the state this weekend. That puts Mississippi at 83 homicides for the year, which is on pace with last year’s record breaking numbers.
Every homicide case in the state will eventually pass through the State Crime Lab and Medical Examiner’s Office doors. And with the upped numbers, you might expect there’s a large staff waiting to process the evidence and perform autopsies. But that’s not the case.
“We hired a new medical examiner about two weeks ago and then one of the ones we did have, their last day was Thursday," explained Sam Howell, Mississippi State Crime Lab System Director. "So, we’re back to two doctors. Staffing in the laboratory is probably as low as it’s been in a number of years.”
The staffing and resources have been an ongoing problem at the State Crime Lab and Medical Examiner’s office. But 2018 put an even bigger spotlight on the gaps.
“We’re seeing more cases than any other previous year," said Howell. "Last year, total, all types of cases - 11,000 drug cases, almost 420 homicides.”
The issue now, 2019 is right on track to at least keep pace with those record breaking numbers.
“It’s certainly testing our abilities," added Howell. "Right now, we’re not really keeping up, if you would like to say that. Just because we are not staffed to handle what we are getting in.”
There’s a domino effect that’s created with delayed justice in some cases.
“Not only are the prosecutors getting frustrated, law enforcement gets frustrated we can’t meet their demands: their court demands, their investigative demands," Howell explained. "And then obviously you’re dealing with families, we get those calls too.”
The legislature has boosted the pay for pathologists, but recruitment is still an issue due to the larger-than-normal caseload those prospective employees are being asked to take on.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.