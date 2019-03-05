McCowan named SEC Player of the Year, Schaefer Coach of the Year

Howard joined McCowan as a First Team selection. She finished ninth in the SEC in scoring (15.9 ppg) and fifth in rebounding (8.4 rpg), making her and McCowan the only teammates to rank among the top 10 in the conference in both scoring and rebounding. The Atlanta, Georgia, native recorded six games with 20 or more points this year and scored in double figures in 23 contests. She is sixth among active players nationally with 1,247 career rebounds.