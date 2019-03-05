Man who was once a refugee becomes pastor of Vicksburg church

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Rev. Joseph Nguyen has become the 18th pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vicksburg. He was installed Sunday, March 3rd.
According to The Vicksburg Post, just 26 years ago, Nguyen was living in the Philippines as a refugee waiting to come to the United States.
“Father Joseph,” as he is called by his parishioners, is a native of Vietnam and was inspired to enter the priesthood by witnessing the dedication of two missionaries while living in the refugee camp.
After coming to the U.S. in 1993, Nguyen would study at the Divine Word College Seminary and then attend Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.
He became an associate pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston, Texas and then arrived at St. Mary’s in September.
