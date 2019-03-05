Man arrested for selling cocaine near Vicksburg school

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Vicksburg police and Mississippi Highway Patrol S.W.A.T arrested a 36-year-old man on a felony warrant around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Keafur Lamont Wallace is accused of selling cocaine from his home, within 1500 feet from a school.
Vicksburg police also served a search warrant on Wallace’s residence after an undercover operation revealed that drugs were sold from the residence.
Wallace will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday for his initial appearance. He’s held in the Madison County Jail pending his arraignment.
