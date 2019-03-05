Kentrell Stewart, 34

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Kentrell Stewart, a 34-year-old black man, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, after a shooting hours earlier in Jackson, according to the Hinds County coroner.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to an apartment complex on Rebel Wood Drive and found Stewart suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators later learned that Stewart had been involved in a fight with another man inside an apartment before the shooting.
The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Turvocea Taylor, ran away after the shooting.
Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.
