Several injured, including JFD division chief, in head-on collision on Hwy 80

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Several people were injured, including a Jackson Fire Department Division Chief, in a head-on collision around 6:32 p.m. Monday.
According to Chief Cleotha Sanders with the department, the crash happened on Highway 80 near Valley Street.
The unnamed chief was driving a city vehicle at the time of the crash.
Everyone who was injured was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The fire chief suffered moderate injuries, but none appear to be life-threatening.
The suspect abandoned the vehicle and left the scene on foot.
“At this time, we are praying a full recovery for all persons involved,” said Chief Willie Owens.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown at this time.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
