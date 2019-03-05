Investigation ongoing after nooses found at State Capitol

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Nearly four months ago, nooses were found on the grounds of the State Capitol and garnered national attention. At the time, investigators said they were looking for the person responsible.
In an email from the department of public safety they say the investigation is still ongoing.
A Freedom of Information Act request was submitted to the FBI for surveillance video of the grounds of the Capitol that may show a suspect.
When questioned, the FBI claims they don’t have any files to fulfill these requests.
It was November 26th when seven nooses were found hanging on trees and political signs found sitting on the State Capitol property.
The nooses were hung the day before the U-S Senate runoff between Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy.
One sign read "We’re hanging nooses to remind people that times haven’t changed. There were also signs with comments Hyde-Smith made on the campaign trail.
She stated she would sit on the front row of a public hanging, which she later clarified was taken out of context.
The case was turned over to the FBI and department of public safety to try and find whoever’s responsible.
