Gas prices up almost 30 cents across Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - If you’ve filled up your gas tank recently you may have noticed already, but gas prices are on the rise.
According to GasBuddy.com, fuel prices in Jackson climbed 28.5 cents in the past month.
The price at the pump went up 9.1 cents in the past week, averaging $2.18 per gallon. GasBuddy predicts prices could jump another 20 cents or more in the next couple of weeks.
“Gas prices continued to heat up across much of the country over the last week as every area of the country has now started the first step in transitioning to summer gasoline at the same time refiners continue maintenance,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We’ll still be in good shape for summer gas prices to be under their year ago levels, so all is not lost.”
