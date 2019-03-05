Former Pearl police chief Bill Slade remembered

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - Former Pearl Police Chief William “Bill” Slade passed away Sunday.
Chief Slade served with the Pearl Police Department for 35 years, with nearly three decades as the department’s top cop.
Perhaps his most challenging time as chief was in 1997, when Luke Woodham went inside Pearl High School, shooting two of his classmates to death after killing his mother.
It was one of the nation’s first school shootings.
Pearl Mayor Jake Windham is a former Pearl police officer who served under Chief Slade.
Mayor Windham said, “Those guys at that time, Chief Slade took a command presence. The years that he had in, at that point, and he knew exactly how to act and how to direct and what to do in a situation where, you know, many times in law enforcement, everybody’s going the other way. Chief Slade was going to go to the fight.”
Chief Bill Slade was 70 years old.
