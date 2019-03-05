Flooding, deer cause backwater levee closure in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing more roads—that have been impacted by flooding—in Warren County.
The dangers aren’t just with the flooded roads, but also with animals that are being forced out of their habitats because of high water.
MDOT officials closed the gates on the backwater levee at Highway 61 at 5:00 p.m. Monday.
It connects to the northern end of Highway 465, which is also going underwater due to extensive flooding in the Delta.
The Brunswick portion of the levee, which is another way into the Eagle Lake community from the south, is now flooded with deer who have moved to higher ground, causing hazards for motorists.
Levee board engineer Peter Nimrod said, “These deer are all over the levee. If a car runs down the levee, those deer start scattering. And as you know, deer, they can run through the car, people could run into the deer.”
The longer drive into Eagle Lake, on Highway 1 through Onward, is an inconvenience for residents. It’s about 25 miles when taking that route.
“My wife has to drive to Yazoo City everyday," said Larry Copes, who lives in Eagle Lake. "She’s having to stay in town during the week and commute back on weekends.”
Haley Kirby, another Eagle Lake resident said, “My 9-year-old son will have to get on the school bus at 5 in the morning and not get home till 5 in the afternoon, and that’s just elementary school. We have 5-year-old up here that ride the bus.”
Backwater flooding on the levee is now at about 95 feet. It’s expected to crest at around 97 feet...the highest level since 1973.
Half a million acres of Delta land is now a lake. Residents and animals alike are forced from their normal routines, as what could be record-breaking flooding hits the area.
“We understand people are upset about that," said Nimrod. “We understand it’s a bad inconvenience, but we’re also looking out for the public welfare. We do not want an individual to have an accident on that Brunswick levee with all those deer.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.