First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cold Fat Tuesday

TUESDAY: Quiet and dry; yet frigid to start your day off! Temperatures starting off well into the 20s, the coldest air since January. Sunshine prevails, allowing for highs to work their way into the 40s to near 50° this afternoon. A 3 C special (clear, calm and cold) coming up tonight as lows drop back into the 20s again for most spots. Remember the 4 Ps; people, pets, pipes and plants for another night in March.
WEDNESDAY: While it’ll still be chilly through the day, Wednesday starts a warming trend. After starting off in the 20s, we’ll work our way back to the upper 40s and lower 50s – still jacket-worthy in March. Prepare for another night near- or below-freezing, in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a cold start to the work week, temperatures will gradually be on the increase through the remainder of the week. Highs will move through the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the weekend. Clouds and storm chances will also increase ahead of another storm system that may bring strong storms to the area by Saturday. We’ll monitor that over the next few days. We’ll remain warm into next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
