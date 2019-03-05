Copiah Co. looking for woman who used stolen credit card linked to house burglary

COPIAH COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Do you recognize this woman?
She used a stolen credit card at a business in Jackson and the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying her.
The credit card she used was stolen during a house burglary that happened December 19th, 2018 in Hazlehurst.
The house burglary happened just west of Hazlehurst on Highway 28 last December on the 19th. The victim said they were missing televisions, jewelry, a jewelry box, some Craftsman and Ryobi tools, some credit cards, identification cards, etc.
December 29, the stolen credit card was used at the Walgreens in Jackson.
Anyone with information or can identify the female in the video please call crime stoppers.
If your information leads to an arrest in this case, you would be eligible for a reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.
You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com
