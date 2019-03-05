Contact lenses that can reverse nearsightedness while you sleep

MADISON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Dr. Marjorie McLin Lenoir has been using Corneal Reflective Therapy, or CRT, with her patients for years. In fact, she says it’s become a passion.
“It actually helps to halt or decrease the progression of Myopia, which will also help decrease early cataracts, glaucoma and retinal detachment,” she explains.
Lenoir has her own practice in Madison called Reflections Vision Center.
Corneal Reflective Therapy consists of wearing specialized lenses each night that gently reshape the cornea.
When the lenses are removed in the morning, the treated cornea allows light to focus on the retina, leaving you with 20/20 vision. No need for glasses, no need for contacts.
CRT, a non-surgical alternative to Lasik surgery, was initially created to slow progression of nearsightedness particularly in children.
“Another great reason to have CRT?" stated Dr. Lenoir, "It’s great for children who are involved in a lot of sports, or any type of activity that requires sports goggles or something that may cause sweating or fogging.”
7th grader Addison Coffey was the perfect candidate. “Like, I couldn’t see anything. Like, it was all fuzzy,” she said.
Perri Coffey, Addison’s mother, said she had never heard of CRT before meeting Dr. Lenoir.
“I was skeptical, came home and talked to my husband about it,” Coffey explained.
But then she did some research, talked to Addison about it and eventually the potential benefits outweighed her concerns.
“You went into the bathroom, you took them out and then?" I asked.
"It was like a miracle. I could like see again,” Addison said with a huge smile on her face.
“Within 48 hours, she was seeing 20/15 and 20/20 out of the other eye,” her mother added.
Dr. Lenoir also highly recommends CRT for adults.
