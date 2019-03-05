Clinton High School baseball team surprises manager with special jersey

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - It was cold and rainy, but it a very special baseball practice at Clinton High School Monday.
10th grader Mitchell Cook has been the manager for the Clinton Arrows baseball team for a year. Mitchell tried out for the baseball team last year, but when he didn’t get a spot, the coach approached him about a manager position. He has been going above and beyond for the team ever since.
He performs all of his manager duties during practice and games, does the team laundry, practices and works out with the guys and even does all of the conditioning.
Mitchell made it to practice one cold, March afternoon, thinking he was going to get in trouble for showing up late. Instead, he was given a heartwarming surprise.
The team and head coach Trave Hopkins wanted to make sure the Mitchell knew just how important he was to the team... and the whole thing was caught on camera.
Coach Hopkins presented Mitchell with his very own jersey to show that he was officially a member of the Clinton Arrows baseball team. Coach Hopkins told the team that because of all of the hard work Mitchell has done, it was about time he had his own jersey to show for it.
It’s clear from the team’s reaction just how important Mitchell is to the Clinton Arrows.
