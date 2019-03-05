Charles Ponthieux, 52

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Charles Ponthieux, a 52-year-old white male, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, after being shot at a Jackson intersection, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Hanging Moss Road and Forest Avenue, which involved a pickup truck and all-terrain vehicle.
Police also found an unresponsive Ponthieux lying in the roadway.
Investigators later learned that two men on the ATV got into an argument with Ponthieux after the wreck.
One of the men fired shots at Ponthieux and ran from the scene.
Paramedics transported Ponthieux to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury, but he died shortly afterward.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.
