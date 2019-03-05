Case involving 14-year-old girl charged with mom’s murder in Pike Co. going to grand jury

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - In January, a Pike County woman was found brutally attacked and killed in the front yard of her home.
Thirty-two-year-old Erica Hall of Magnolia was pronounced dead at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
According to her family, she died at the hands of her own children, who were taken into custody.
Fourteen-year-old Amariyona Hall and her 12-year-old sister allegedly stabbed then shot their mother.
Hall is being charged as an adult.
Tuesday in court, it was decided that there is enough probable cause to take the case to the Pike County Grand Jury.
The DA is currently working to gather enough evidence to indict 14 year old Amariyona Hall.
Pike County Judge Harbour set Hall’s bond at $100,000. If she does come up with 10% of the money, she will be released to her father who lives in McComb.
Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bell took the stand just before the judge broke for recess. He shared more details from the gruesome case.
Chief Bell says he spoke to both girls and the 14-year-old says they planned the attack days prior, taking a gun out of mom’s car to use later. The night of, the 14-year-old woke up the mother and told her someone was at the door. The girls tried to stab their mom when she got up, but it didn’t work. The teen says her sister then shot the gun.
Evidence says both of the girls had gun residue on their hands.
The medical examiner says the shot is what killed Erica Hall but the autopsy report still isn’t back from the office.
