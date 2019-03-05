Brandon police seeking identity of driver who got away following brief pursuit

BRANDON, MS (WLBT) - Around 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers with the Brandon Police Department, who were finishing a report of a car accident, saw a blue Pontiac G6 make an illegal U-turn in front of oncoming traffic and then run a red light on Crossgates Boulevard, near the Interstate 20 Brandon Exit 54.
When Brandon police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle for the traffic offenses, the suspect began swerving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the left and right shoulders of the road.
The suspect took the I-20 westbound on-ramp and continued through Pearl into Hinds County, where the Mississippi Highway Patrol joined. The suspect continued west on I-20 into Jackson, to the Ellis Avenue exit, and continued northbound.
Pearl police, Jackson police and Clinton Police were made aware of the situation.
The Brandon police officer who initiated the chase decided—due to high traffic volume and pedestrians in the area of Ellis Avenue and Lynch Street, and the safety of the public—to terminate the pursuit.
The suspect continued northbound on Ellis past Lynch Street, and the Brandon and MHP units returned to their duties.
The suspect vehicle’s tag number, LJN 857, returns to Candace Patrick of 107 Payton Street in Forest or Candace Patrick of 247 Masey Circle in Carthage.
Brandon police say they will continue to investigate the identity of the driver, who recklessly endangered the lives of other motorists and the general public.
