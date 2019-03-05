Body found under bridge confirmed to be missing Jackson man

TERRY, MS (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators were on scene at Owens Road in Hinds County near Terry, on Friday, March 1, where a man’s body was found under a bridge.
Hinds County Sheriff Major Peter Luke said a passerby notified the sheriff’s department of the body around noon that day.
According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the State Crime Lab confirmed on Tuesday that it was the body of missing man, 34-year-old Robert Williams. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Williams was reported missing after last being seen on February 16, when he left Jackson to visit a friend in Byram.
His vehicle was found deserted in Raymond in the early morning hours of February 18.
Major Pete Luke said it is unclear whether Williams died at the scene or somewhere else.
