Another Cold Night

A bright, sunny day in Mississippi. But looks can be deceiving because temperatures remain awfully cold as highs struggled to reach the upper 40s. Back into the deep freeze tonight; lows fall to the 20s again with 10 to 15 hours of sub freezing temperatures.
A warming trend kicks in for the remainder of this week in advance of a strong storm system that will impact us over the weekend. Rain and storms become widespread Saturday afternoon and evening; there is a threat for some strong to severe storms, so please monitor weather conditions closely.
JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.