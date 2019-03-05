In an exclusive interview, Mayor Lumumba addresses the ongoing issues with Jackson’s water bills and meters

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There have been many questions, frustration, confusion and anger about Jackson’s ongoing issues with water bills and water meters.
In an exclusive interview, we sit down for a one-on-one with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba about how this all started.
Many may think “How could it get any worse?” According to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, it could if the ongoing problems are not solved.
“Worse case scenario, the city’s Enterprise Fund, it’s water system, can go into bankruptcy," said Lumumba. “If that were to take place then that opens up the prospect of the system being placed in receivership.”
“If the system is placed in receivership, then it is not controlled by the city. It is not controlled by an entity or people who understand this problem and are looking for the most compassionate approach,” he continued.
Mayor Lumumba shared documents on the Siemens Contract. The company was paid $90 million for new water meters.
The contract was signed in 2012 by then Mayor Harvey Johnson and Mayor Lumumba makes it clear that the company did not live up to the contract or it’s obligation to the city or it’s citizens.
Mayor Lumumba said that, “The initial contract was intended to create more efficiency in the system. That is what Siemens promised the City of Jackson that we would have more accurate readings, that we would have up-to-date software.”
Can (or will) the city take legal action against Siemens?
"I can assure you that my plan is to hold everyone accountable who's been apart of this contract and I'm gonna do my homework and make sure we do it correctly."
Also in question are the 19 million dollars one company received for training workers for the project.
“Of the 83, approximately 83 people that I’ve received the data, that were trained to install the meters, the company that actually installed it only hired 6,” Lumumba said.
In addition to dealing with those issues, thousands have been straight piping water service - illegally tapping into the water system without paying a dime. And have been doing so for years.
To this Mayor Lumumba said, “Our estimate is that it could be as high as 15,000 or above in customers that have been stealing water.”
Mayor Lumumba says his administration remains transparent and continues to work with any citizen who calls in to try to resolve water bills.
“As we look to collect and bring in more revenue so that we can take care of our debt as a city, so that we can take care of our infrastructure concerns of the city. We can do all these things while being compassionate and communicating efficiently, effectively and honestly with our citizens.”
Mayor Lumumba says another concern with the Sieman’s contract, for example, the City of Louisville, where the water system is three times the size of the capitol’s cities, paid 100 dollars for each water meter compared to 400 dollars for Jackson.
We have and will continue to reach out to Siemens for a response.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.