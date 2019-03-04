98-year-old woman depending on faith during Yazoo County flooding

YAZOO COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - “I’m not even worried. I will be content, because I know God is able to do anything but fail,” said Pecola Roberts.
98-year-old Pecola Roberts is depending on her faith to get her through the flooding from the Yazoo and Big Black Rivers. She’s lived on her property on Sartartia Road since 1958. She’s had her share of losses and survived them all.
“Car wrecks, floods, storms, fire, because my house burned,” said Roberts.
Roberts rebuilt her home from that fire. She lost her home again from flooding in 2011. At that time, she had her home was raised higher to prevent water from coming inside. She said the current flooding is nothing new.
“Mostly every Spring the river floods over to the highway almost in front of my house,” said Roberts.
Ms. Roberts lives about a mile from where water covers the road. Right now, her home is not in any danger of flooding. She believes her higher power will get her through this.
“He brought be thus far. I believe he’ll take care of me through this,” said Roberts.
