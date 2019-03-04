2018 winner Weatherspoon repeats as Howell finalist

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - 2018 Howell Trophy winner Quinndary Weatherspoon was once again named a finalist for the award Monday.
The Trophy, named after Bailey Howell, is awarded each year to the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate women’s basketball player.
Weatherspoon leads Mississippi State in scoring, and his average of 18.8 points per game ranks second in the SEC.
Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree and Southern Miss guard Cortez Edwards were also named finalists for the Howell Trophy. Tyree trails Weatherspoon in third in scoring in the SEC at 18.3 points per game. Edwards leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 14.1 points per game.
The Howell Trophy will be presented Monday, March 11th at a luncheon at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
