Wife of missing man arrested for murder

MONROE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The wife of a missing man is behind bars after an arrest warrant was put out for her.
Forty-five-year-old Ellen M. Huebner turned herself in to authorities Monday morning.
Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said enough evidence has been collected to charge Huebner with murder.
Her husband, 54-year-old Steven Huebner, was reported missing last week, by his co-workers at Columbus Air Force Base.
A body was found Friday in the back yard of a home on Buck Road.
“The body was found in the backyard. It was folded up in what looks like maybe a couple of shower curtains and a tarpaulin, and it was inside of a blue tote bag back there,” said the sheriff.
Huebner is being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.
