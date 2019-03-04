Stewpot opening Opportunity Center for overnight refuge from the cold

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Stewpot Community Services is opening its Opportunity Center for people who have no other shelter from the cold.
The center, located at 845 West Amite Street, is typically open only during the day, but through a partnership with the City of Jackson, it turns into a 24-hour operation whenever the temperature drops below 35°. It was open Sunday night, and Stewpot executive director Jill Buckley says it will stay open each night at least through Wednesday to provide a warm place to sleep. It begins accepting overnight guests at 3:30 in the afternoon.
Stewpot also operates the Billy Brumfield Shelter for men at 1244 South Gallatin Street. It is open every night and begins accepting clients at 4:00 p.m.
Matt’s House, a Stewpot shelter for women and children, is located at 343 Adelle Street and begins accepting clients at about 2:30.
