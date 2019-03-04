Stewpot opening Opportunity Center for overnight refuge from the cold

The center, located at 845 West Amite Street, is typically open only during the day, but through a partnership with the City of Jackson, it turns into a 24-hour operation whenever the temperature drops below 35°. It was open Sunday night, and Stewpot executive director Jill Buckley says it will stay open each night at least through Wednesday to provide a warm place to sleep. It begins accepting overnight guests at 3:30 in the afternoon.