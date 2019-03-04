Southern Miss edged on the road at WKU, 76-71

"When you go on the road, it's hard to win giving up 76 points," head coach Doc Sadler said. "We competed hard. I couldn't be more proud of the effort. Defensively, we got back to giving up lane drives and some open shots. Our guys need to understand that direct-line drives become open jump shots. The bottom line is that we competed and played as hard as we could. We were within one point and driving the basketball."