Mississippi State has three named to Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team

FRISCO, TX (WLBT) - Three Mississippi State baseball student-athletes were named to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament team following a 2-0 weekend at the event. Freshman JT Ginn was named the Most Valuable Player, while sophomore Justin Foscue and senior Elijah MacNamee were each named to the all-tournament team, as well.
Ginn fired off seven innings of three-hit, two-run baseball in his third career start to improve to 3-0 with a victory over No. 3 Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon. The right hander fanned eight batters and walked only one in the outing. This is Ginn’s second career honor, as he was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week following last week’s outing vs. No. 21 Southern Miss.
Foscue and MacNamee each pick up their first in-season honors of the season. Foscue led MSU with a .500 (4-for-8) average at the event. His four hits were the most for a Bulldog and he scored the game-winning run vs. Sam Houston State after leading off the eighth inning with a double down the left-field line. MacNamee hit .333 (2-for-6) at the Frisco Classic, but owned a .556 on-base percentage with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He scored two runs and drove in one RBI on the weekend.
Another five-game week awaits Mississippi State, as the Bulldogs will begin the week against a top-15 opponent, as East Carolina heads to Starkville for a Tuesday, March 5 matchup. After hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday, March 6 (6:30 p.m.) at Dudy Noble Field, the Diamond Dawgs will welcome Maine for a three-game series in Starkville from March 8-10.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.