Mississippi State has three named to Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team

Foscue and MacNamee each pick up their first in-season honors of the season. Foscue led MSU with a .500 (4-for-8) average at the event. His four hits were the most for a Bulldog and he scored the game-winning run vs. Sam Houston State after leading off the eighth inning with a double down the left-field line. MacNamee hit .333 (2-for-6) at the Frisco Classic, but owned a .556 on-base percentage with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He scored two runs and drove in one RBI on the weekend.