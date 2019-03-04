Mississippi Attorney General announces annual Community Shred Days

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippians who need to shred sensitive documents should pack them up, as four cities across the state will soon hold the annual Community Shred Days.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced the 13th annual event, which is an opportunity for consumers to better protect themselves against identity theft.
The events will be held on March 8 in Jackson and Hattiesburg, and on March 9 in Tupelo and D’Iberville.
Participants may bring up to three bags or boxes of sensitive documents (paper only!) to be shredded at no charge. This service is first-come, first-served, and it is not open to businesses. A shredding truck will remain at each location until the truck is full or the scheduled end time, whichever occurs first.
For more information about the event or about protecting your identity, visit www.agjimhood.com. Any questions can be addressed by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-4230 or toll free at 1-800-281-4418
