McCowan leads Gillom Trophy finalists

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State All-American Teaira McCowan was named a finalist for the Gillom Trophy Monday.
The Trophy, named after Peggie Gillom-Granderson, is awarded each year to the state of Mississippi’s top collegiate women’s basketball player.
McCowan leads the SEC in numerous categories including rebounds per game, field goal percentage, and blocks per game. Her average of 13.3 rebounds per game ranks third in the nation, and her 17.3 points per game is ranked fourth in the SEC.
McCowan’s Mississippi State teammates, Anriel Howard and Jordan Danberry, were also named finalists for the Gillom Trophy.
The Gillom Trophy will be presented Monday, March 11th at a luncheon at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
