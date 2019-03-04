Local church shows support after two Clinton junior high students killed in wreck

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - Sumner Hill Junior High School students received a warm welcome back for the week.
According to Sandi Beason with the Clinton Public School District, First Baptist Church of Clinton contacted the school, wanting to do something in support of the students and staff at the junior high school.
“What we decided to do, as a church, was come together and bring people from the community and people who love Clinton public schools," said Brandy Johnson with First Baptist Church. "We wanted to spark a little joy in the lives of students and administration here, and the faculty and school district. They’ve been through a lot over the last week.”
The support comes after two 15-year-old students were killed in a car crash a week ago.
The church provided goodie bags for all of the students, and breakfast for staff and faculty members.
They also erected balloon arches for the surprise.
