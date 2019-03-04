Jackson man sentenced to nearly five years in prison for carjacking woman and child

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve nearly five years in prison for carjacking a woman and child at a Byram daycare.
Derrion Stewart, 20, of Jackson, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to serve 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for carjacking.
Stewart was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim.
On June 27, 2017, Byram Police officers responded to a carjacking at the Little Blessings Childcare Center. When they arrived, the victim told officers that she and her nine year old son had been carjacked as she prepared to leave work. Onstar was able to locate and disable the vehicle at a gas station in Jackson.
Through the investigation, law enforcement officers found a cell phone, bel inside the car that belonged to one of the carjackers. Analysis of the phone showed that it belonged to Derrion Stewart.
Stewart was indicted for carjacking on September 9, 2017 and pled guilty to the charge on October 17, 2018.
