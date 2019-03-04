Jackson airport showing 19.1% increase in Dec. 2018 passengers

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) is showing a 19.1% increase in passengers traveling in December 2018 compared to December 2017.
The same holds true for passengers traveling in November 2018, with an 11.5% increase over passengers traveling November 2017.
According to the airport, the addition of two new low-cost carriers is a contributing source of the overall 3.2% increase in passengers flying out of Jackson in 2018.
The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is reporting a total of 942,375 passengers last year – 28, 826 more than the previous year – consistent with forecasts of increased air travel nationwide.
“We imagined that adding two new low-cost carriers, Via and Frontier Airlines, would increase our bottom line, but a 19.1% increase is significant and we’re proud of this number,” said C.E.O. Carl D. Newman, “We believe with the ongoing Terminal upgrades including new carpet and restrooms on both Concourses, new murals, and a new Concessionaire with new food offerings, it’s only going to get better.”
These two new low-cost carriers added several new non-stop destinations for travelers.
Via Airlines began operating out of JAN in June 2018.
Frontier Airlines made their announcement in July 2018 and started operating in October 2018.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.