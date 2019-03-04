Few Flurries; Hard Freeze Tonight

A bitterly cold day in Mississippi. Most spots held in the 30s this afternoon along with an icy north wind. Into the deep freeze tonight; lows plummet to the low and middle 20s including 9 to 15 hours of sub freezing temperatures. Also, as a weak disturbance is passing through this evening; a few snow flurries or light sleet is possible south of I-20, but no big deal in terms of travel problems.
Another hard freeze Tuesday night followed by a quick warming trend that will lead to 70s by Friday and Sunday. Unfortunately, rain and storms return for the weekend along with the potential for strong to severe storms Saturday into early Sunday morning. Check back for updates; we’ll keep you posted throughout the week.
JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -
