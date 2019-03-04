Few Flurries; Hard Freeze Tonight

A bitterly cold day in Mississippi. Most spots held in the 30s this afternoon along with an icy north wind. Into the deep freeze tonight; lows plummet to the low and middle 20s including 9 to 15 hours of sub freezing temperatures. Also, as a weak disturbance is passing through this evening; a few snow flurries or light sleet is possible south of I-20, but no big deal in terms of travel problems.