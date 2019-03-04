Deputies searching for “dangerous” escaped inmate near Raymond

RAYMOND, MS (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for an escaped inmate near Raymond.
According to jail officials two inmates escaped from the Raymond Detention Center before sunrise Monday morning. They escaped through a crawl space and made their way through the razor wire fence.
41-year-old Marcell Martin from Jackson was being held on murder charges, as well as possession of a firearm. Martin is the man was charged with murder for the death of his wife on Valentine’s Day.
Martin was taken into custody at 7:00 a.m. in a wooded area near Midway and Highway 18.
Martin will be facing additional charges of escape.
Authorities are still searching for missing inmate 38-year-old John William Gray of Pulaski. Gray was being held on business burglary and probation violation.
Hinds Co. authorities say that even though Gray’s charges are not violent in nature, he should be considered dangerous.
If you have information on Gray’s whereabouts, please call Hinds Co. SO or Department of Corrections.
