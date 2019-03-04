COLD start to the work week!

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - After an active day, we are much calmer across Mississippi but also MUCH colder. In fact, areas along and north of I-20 are under a Freeze Warning this morning and this trend will likely take us into the next couple of days. Temperatures will be starting at or below freezing in most locations this morning, and although gusty winds will keep frost at bay for the most part, they will also make our feels-like temperatures drop into the upper teens and lower 20s! High temperatures are only expected to make it to just around the 40° mark here in the metro. We'll also stay mostly dry with partly-mostly cloudy skies, but a stray sprinkle or flurry can't be ruled out this afternoon.