City of Ridgeland sets ordinance for food trucks

RIDGELAND, MS (WLBT) - Did you know that the City of Ridgeland now has a Food Truck ordinance? Now mobile vendors can obtain a permit to sell their food in the city.
Here are some details.
- All mobile food vendors shall obtain and maintain a City of Ridgeland Privilege License and a Mobile Food Vending Permit
- All applicants must operate under an existing licensed restaurant within the City of Ridgeland for the first six months of the original adoption date.
- All Mobile Food vehicles must be approved by Architectural Review Board (ARB)
- Must have valid insurance policy that provides minimum liability coverage of $300,000 per mobile food vehicle and $100,000 per mobile pushcart
- Mobile Food Vending permit fees are $250 per vehicle or pushcart and that is valid for 90 days and may be renewed once for $25 for an additional 90 days.
- Special Event Mobile Food Vending permit fees are $50 per vehicle or pushcart and is valid for two consecutive days.
- Mobile pushcarts and mobile food vehicles shall only conduct business in areas expressly established by this Ordinance.
- Mobile Pushcarts and Mobile Food Vehicles must be located on private property at all times during operation
- Mobile pushcarts and mobile food vehicles may not locate within 200 feet of a restaurant, residence, church, school, or daycare
- The sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited, except for areas properly licensed to permit ”Go Cup” sales, subject to the specific regulations of the “Go Cup” Ordinance.
- The vendor is responsible for all trash within 15 feet of the mobile pushcart or mobile food vehicle at any time the vendor is selling or offering to sell any merchandise or service.
- Failure to abide by said ordinance shall result in the following:
If you would like an application, please go HERE and click on the Mobile Food Vending Ordinance and Application.
