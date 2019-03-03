Winning streak for MSU hoops comes to close at Auburn, 80-75

“Obviously, not the final result we wanted, tough loss tonight. Being down 19, our team had incredible fight to come back and have a chance in the last minute of the game. That was a big shot by [Bryce] Brown in the corner. Give Auburn credit. I know Auburn defensively played incredibly hard today and forced a lot of our turnovers. We had 18 turnovers. Usually, you win the battle of the boards by 20, and you win the game. The 18 turnovers were killers because it led to 20 of their points. A fourth of their points were off of our turnovers. [Bryce] Brown, obviously, made big shots all night long. [Jared] Harper had a fantastic game with nine assists and zero turnovers. He played really, really well. Those two guards have been good together for the last few years here. They were, again, incredible today.”