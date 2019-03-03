2 volunteer firefighters shot, killed in Adam’s County

NATCHEZ, MS (WLBT) - Two volunteer firefighters were killed Friday night in what Adams County Coroner James Lee called “a gruesome scene.”
Jason Haley, 34, and Troy Whittington, 31, both died due to gunshot wounds and were both pronounced dead on Saturday at 1 a.m.
“My heart goes out to these families,” said Lee. “I wish it had never happened.”
According to The Natchez Democrat, the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute between 36-year-old Jonathan Beach and his wife. The firemen were trying to protect the wife when Beach entered the home with a gun. He has been charged with two counts of murder.
Both bodies have been transported to the state crime lab for autopsies.
