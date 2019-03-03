Turning Cold

Rain is moving out and cold air is heading in. Still cloudy this evening, but aside from a few sprinkles the main area of rain and storms has moved out of the state. Our big story now is cold, mid Winter like air. Dipping to the lower 30s tonight and will struggle to reach the middle 40s all day Monday. In fact, areas north of I-20 will hold in the 30s for much of the day. And due to an icy wind, it will feel like upper teen and lower 20s in the morning and 30s during the afternoon. Hard freezes both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as lows plummet to the 20s.