Southern Miss-Gonzaga finale cancelled due to heavy rains

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - Southern Miss and Gonzaga moved up the final game of their three-game series three hours in an effort to get in the final game of the set and thus beating an expected rain storm in process.
The Golden Eagles led 7-1 on Gonzaga in the bottom of the fourth as the home squad scored all of its runs in the third on an RBI single by Hunter Slater, a grand slam by Erick Hoard and a two-run homer by Matt Guidry.
But the rain came and the contest was put into a delay at 11:16 a.m. After almost an hour and a heavy rain for much of the delay, the game was cancelled. None of the stats of the contest will count toward the individual or team’s season statistics.
Southern Miss (4-5) returns to action Tuesday when they entertain Southern at Pete Taylor Park at 6 p.m.
