Road closures in place as flood waters rise in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Roads are being swallowed up because of flooding in Yazoo County.
Yazoo County Emergency Management Agency says that the following roads are closed:
Yazoo County Closures
- River Road (Gravel end)
- Satartia Holly Bluff Road
- Calihan Road
- Clear Lake Road
- Campbellville Road (gravel end)
- Boat Club Road
- Boat Club Lane
- Steed Lane (wash out in road)
- Lake George Road
- Townsand Road
- Delhi Road
- 12 Mile (Lower end)
- 15 Mile (Lower end)
Sharkey County Closures
- Dummy Line Road
- Low Water Bridge
- Goose Lake Road
- Spanish Fort Road
Humphreys County Closures
- J. T Wood Road
- Alamound Road
- Shoemake Road
On a Facebook post, Yazoo County EMA is asking everyone in flood prone areas to be aware of rising water and to notify them of any damage to homes.
Have a plan in place if you think there is a chance you may have to leave your home due to flood waters. Be aware of your surroundings. If you are in a low lying area please secure any property in your yard that may be affected.
Yazoo County EMA, Yazoo County Sheriff’s Dept, Yazoo County Road Dept, and members of the Hollybluff Fire Dept are monitoring the area and making plans for any situation that may occur.
Right now there is no evacuation order. Officials are asking people affected to be safe, and continue checking with the Yazoo County EMA’s Facebook page for updates.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.